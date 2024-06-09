Obituary and funeral service: Lois Nelsen, 76, of Loganville

Lois Nelsen, age 76 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. A fellowship gathering will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, August 10, 2024 with the service following at 11 AM at Holy Cross Anglican Church, 3836 Oak Grove Rd SW, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-2888. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 233, 4635 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville, GA 30052.

Lois loved her garden, flowers and the outdoors. She was very involved with various activities at her church, Holy Cross Anglican of Loganville. Lois was an active volunteer in the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed baking and was well-known among her family and friends for her delicious chocolate chip cookies.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, John Walter and Mildred Geraldine (O’Brien) DeWald. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald Nelsen; sons and daughters-in-law, David (Pamela) Nelsen and Edward (Elizabeth) Nelsen; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah (Larry) Tracy; 14 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Cathedral, 3836 Oak Grove Road SW, Loganville, GA 30052, http://www.hcanglican.org, Pregnancy Resource Center-Walton, Attn: Carol Fariman, 3060 Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052, http://www.prcwalton.com, or The Salvation Army, https://give.salvationarmyusa.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770.466.1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

