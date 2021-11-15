Obituary and funeral service: Londa Carpenter, 57, of Loganville

Londa Carpenter, age 57 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Londa is survived by her husband, Craig L. Carpenter of Loganville; son and daughter-in-law, Garrett and Amber Carpenter and their children, Maddi, Kinsley, Emmy and Lainey, all of Loganville; son, Ryan Carpenter and his children, Ian and R.J., all of Jefferson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Joyce and Sid Ponder of Mobile, AL, Donna and Bobby Grace of Mobile, AL; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.