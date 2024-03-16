Obituary and funeral service: Lora ‘Wendy’ May Alligood, 57, of Social Circle

Lora “Wendy” May Alligood, age 57, of Social Circle, Georgia, passed away on December 8, 2023.

Wendy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and raised in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. After high school graduation she attended and graduated from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. While attending college she met and later married her husband, Darron Alligood. They made their home in Social Circle, Georgia.

Wendy had a career in education for 27 years. During her career she taught all grades. She began in middle school in Rome, Georgia, then taught high school at Social Circle High School and lastly elementary school at Youth Elementary. Her cancer diagnosis eventually led to her retirement earlier this year from Youth Elementary.

Wendy was passionate about her faith and wanted to share it with others. This led to her great love of missions at home and abroad. Throughout her cancer journey she was able to continue to be a witness to others through her unwavering faith and trust in God. Her testimony can be viewed here.

She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Darron Alligood of Social Circle, Ga; daughters, Kenley Alligood of Salt Lake City, Utah and Kylee Alligood of Savannah, Ga; parents, Kenneth and Dolores May of Oxford, Georgia; mother-in-love, Jean Alligood of Social Circle, Georgia; sister, Barbara May of Penndel, Pennsylvania; niece, McKenzie Kuehmstedt and nephew, Zachary Kuehmstedt; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janna and Brad Waddell of Eatonton, Georgia; nephews, Reese and Tanner Waddell.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, from 1:00 – 2:00 pm at Social Circle First Baptist Church with the memorial service at 2:00 pm.

Her service will be live streamed on You Tube @firstsocialcircle4431 and Facebook page First Social Circle.

Memorial donations can be made in memory of Wendy Alligood at churchatthegrove.com/cancer

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

