Obituary and funeral service: Lottie Davis, 80, of Loganville

Lottie Davis, age 80 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Justin Greer officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 PM at Gwinnett Memorial Park, 925 Highway 29 S., Lawrenceville, GA.

Lottie was a secretary with Bituminous Insurance Company in Duluth, GA for over 45 years prior to retiring and was a member of Luxomni Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Davis; son, Dean Allen Davis; parents, William Dallas and Vesta Lenora (Burns) Moore. Lottie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Lynn and Scott Holmes of Eagle Mountain, UT; daughter, Terri Greer of Loganville, GA; brother, Lamar & Sharon Moore of Gainesville, GA; grandchildren, Justin and Rebecca Greer of Knoxville, TN, Katie and Joel Slay of Hoschton, GA, Amber Holmes and Brandi Holmes, both of Eagle Mountain, UT; great grandchildren, Ava Slay and Ivy Slay, both of Hoschton, GA, Josie Greer of Knoxville, TN, and one on the way; numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lottie Davis please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

