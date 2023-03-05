Obituary and funeral service: Lou Day, 79, of Loganville

Lou Day, age 79 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Lou was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Walden; and parents, Joseph and Gwendolyn Day. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Carolyn M. Day of Loganville, GA; sons & daughters-in-law, Louis Andrew (Andy) and Elizabeth Day of Dalton, GA, John and Christina Day of Marietta, GA; brother, Joseph Day of Southport, NC; sister, Frances Napolitano of Absecon, NJ; grandchildren, Robbie, Austin, Elizabeth, Katherine, Cody, Chloe, John, Ash, and Olivia.

Lou graduated from Dayton University with a degree in Engineering. He worked for the same company for over 40 years living in multiple locations before retiring to Loganville where he attended St. Oliver’s Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lou’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org. He was loved by many and will be forever missed. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Lou Day please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.