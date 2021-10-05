Obituary and funeral service: Louis Lane Wells, 85, of Loganville

Louis Lane Wells, age 85, of Loganville, GA, passed away peacefully to his eternal life on October 1, 2021. Lane was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; a friend to all, who will be greatly missed.



Lane was born on April 18, 1936 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was raised in Atlanta and he attended Decatur High School. His higher education began at Georgetown College, where he received a degree in Communication Studies. While at Georgetown College, he met and married the campus nurse, his beautiful and beloved wife of 62 years, Martha Campbell. In continuing his education, he earned a Master’s Degree from Indiana University. Lane began his teaching career as a college professor at St. Petersburg Junior College in St. Petersburg, Florida. Lane and Martha soon moved back to his hometown of Atlanta, attending Briarcliff Baptist Church. Lane continued his career at The Protestant Radio and Television Center for a short time before becoming a popular and well-loved professor of Speech, Radio, and TV Broadcasting at Dekalb Community College, where he remained until his retirement.



Together with Martha, he raised his family in the Northlake/Lakeside area of Atlanta, where they created a loving home of fun and memorable days with their children and many faithful pets.



Upon his retirement, he and Martha moved to Loganville, Georgia, near family and grandchildren. They enjoyed traveling to see their son and family in Maine. They explored Hawaii many times, and always arrived back with a deep appreciation for the beauty and wonder of the Hawaiian Islands.



In his retirement, Lane was a dedicated servant as an online crisis counselor for New Hope Crisis Counseling where he was named Counselor of the Year.



Along with online crisis counseling, Lane used his experience in radio and TV to create “EZ Does It Net Radio” which he built from his home in Loganville. He broadcasted free, no talk, easy listening and oldies music to thousands of listeners around the world from as far away as Australia and Japan. Giving the gift of music was a labor of love for Lane, which brought him great joy.



In his later years, Lane spent much of his time with his family, visiting Lake Burton, touring the neighborhood on his motorized scooter visiting friends and neighbors, and cheering on his beloved Atlanta Braves baseball team.



Lane is preceded in death by his parents, Hazel Lane Wells and Emmett Lee Wells, and sister Jerilee Walker, all formerly of Decatur, GA.



Lane is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha, son Bryan Wells (Pam), daughter Leesa Lane Wells Phenix (David), grandchildren Tyler Brooks (Marci), Katie Phenix, Ansley Phenix and great-grandchildren, Hunter and Callie.



An outdoor gravesite memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 11am at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1685 GA-81, Loganville, Georgia 30052.



An outdoor gravesite memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 16th at 11am at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1685 GA-81, Loganville, Georgia 30052.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.