Obituary and funeral service: Louise Burton Anschutz, 78, of Social Circle

Louise Burton Anschutz, age 78 of Social Circle, passed away on July 8, 2022. Louise was born on April 17, 1944 to the late Clyde Bell Carroll Burton and the late James Mahlon Burton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Neal Anschutz; three sisters, Katherine “Dean” Davis, infant-sister Shirley Burton, and Lucy B. Knight; brother, Lewis Burton.

Surviving members of the family are son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Cindy Anschutz; sisters and brothers-in-law, Frances Smith, Elaine and Bill Evans, Ann and Doug Skelton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Patricia Burton; grandchildren, Joshua and Tina Anschutz, Jacob and Brookelynn Anschutz, , Julia and Jacob Pearson; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Grayson, and Dylan; several nieces and nephews.

Louise was a member of the Monroe Congregational Holiness Church for many years. She worked and retired from the Ramada Inn. She enjoyed arts and crafts in her free time. She built many houses from popsicle sticks. She loved playing the card game Rummy her and her siblings would have tournaments on the weekends. She loved her family more then anything. To her grandchildren and great grandchildren she was known as Nanny Fanny! She was just a simple lady and enjoyed life. All she needed was her Tubeorse snuff, whole wheat bread, bologna, mayo, and Sprite and she was all set!

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Anschutz officiating. Interment will follow to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Social Circle.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.