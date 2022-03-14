Obituary and funeral service: Loyce Hall, 83, of Monroe

Loyce Hall, age 83 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Noel Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery.

Loyce served his country honorably in the United States Army and was a member of the American Legion in Snellville. He was employed as a warehouse manager for Sears prior to his retirement.

Loyce was preceded in death by his parents, James and Floy Hall, Sr.; son, Eddie Hall; several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy (Hawkes) Hall of Monroe, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Kimberly Hall of Duluth, GA; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.