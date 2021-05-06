Obituary and funeral service: Lt. Robert Fernandez, Jr, 33, of Loganville

Lt. Robert Fernandez, Jr., age 33 of Loganville, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 8, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Bobby Smith will officiate. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Lawrenceville.

Robert was a Lieutenant with the Gwinnett County Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Fernandez of Loganville; children, Kyleigh Fernandez, Gabriel Fernandez, Caleb Fernandez, Sebastian Fernandez; mother, Tama Doss of Loganville; brother, Joshua Doss of Lawrenceville; sisters, Ashley Doss of Loganville, Christina Brannon of Savannah; paternal grandmother, Winnell Doss of Loganville; maternal grandmother, Carolyn McBride of Tampa, FL; father & mother-in-law, Dennis and Ann Forrester of Loganville; and several other loving family members.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

