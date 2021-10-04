Obituary and funeral service: Lucille Bauer, 85, of Monroe

Lucille Bauer, age 85 of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021. A private family service will be held.

Lucille was retired from Massillon City Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed reading, walking club, playing Domino’s and Bingo (group activities). She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie Eldon & Bertha Therna (McClain) Adams; husband, Alfred G. Bauer; sisters, Shirley Bartko, Donna Sims, Betty Bergdorf and Jewell Wacher. Lucille is survived by her son & daughter-in-law, Gary & Margo Daut of Monroe; grandchildren, Heather Daut, Angela Daut, Stacey Rogers; great-grandchildren, Justin Daut, Kaitlin Brooks, Dominic Hyatt, Kylie Hyatt, Riley Daut, Chloe Rogers and Sidney Rogers.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.