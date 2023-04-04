Obituary and funeral service: Lynn Edmondson, 58, of Monroe

Lynn Edmondson, 58, of Monroe, passed away of March 31, 2023. He was born on April 11, 1964 to Charlotte Meadows Edmondson and the late Charles Robert Edmondson and two grandchildren.

Surviving are wife: Millie Edmondson; daughters and sons-in-law: Anita Leanne Edmondson & Thomas Frady; Ashley Nicole Edmondson & Morgan Lee; Tiffani Amber Edmondson; sons: Richard Lynn Edmondson, Jr. and Christopher Lee Edmondson; brother: Eugene Edmondson; 11 grandchildren.

A memorial service and visitation will be held from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Tuesday, April 11th at the Good Hope Christian Church Fellowship Hall.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.