Obituary and funeral service: Lynn Moon, 82, of Washington (formerly of Loganville)

Mr. Lynn Moon, age 82 of Washington, GA, formerly of Loganville, GA, passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Center Hill Baptist Church, 6372 Highway 20, Loganville, GA 30052. Rev. Heath Moon, Rev. Steve Moon, and Dannie Reed will officiate. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with masonic graveside services.

Lynn was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church, past Master of Fergus Lodge #135 F&AM, and a US Army Veteran. He owned and operated Moon Brothers Farm and Moon Tree Farm for 60+ years. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Forrester Moon of Washington, GA; children, Pat Moon of Washington, GA, Gina and Kerry Roe of Loganville, GA, Dwayne and Tricia Moon of Lake Oconee, GA; grandchildren, Brookelynn and Jacob Anschutz of Washington, GA, Craig and Hannah Roe of Hartwell, GA, Heath Moon of Pine Hill, AL, Jared Moon of Thomasville, AL, Krista Roe of Monroe, GA; great grandson, Jackson Roe.

The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.