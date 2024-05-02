Obituary and funeral service: Macklyn Andrew Smith, 81, of Loganville

Macklyn Andrew Smith, age 81 of Loganville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2024, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Marty Cason officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park in Lawrenceville. Macklyn was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church in Lawrenceville.

A native of Lawrenceville, Macklyn graduated from Central Gwinnett High School, Class in 1960, serving as President of his Junior and Senior Class. He also played football while in high school. He graduated from the University of Georgia earning three degrees. In 1976, Macklyn graduated from Woodrow Wilson College of Law in Atlanta. Juris Doctor, Valedictorian of his class. He practiced law in downtown Lawrenceville for over 48 years.

Macklyn was preceded in death by his wife, Jody Lynn Smith; parents, Gower and Ovice Whitlock Smith; brother, Douglas Whitlock Smith; and sister, Andrea Ovice Smith. He is survived by his son, Macklyn Andrew Smith, Jr. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

