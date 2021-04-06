Obituary and funeral service: Mae Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Sinclair, 74, of Loganville

Mae Elizabeth “Libby” Sinclair, age 74 of Loganville, passed away on Friday, April 2, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. Pastor Jimmy Wilson will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM prior to the service. Libby was born on February 5, 1947 in Decatur to the late Alfred Henry Ragan and Georgia Doris Parker Ragan. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and Maw Maw. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren and was present and enjoyed all their activities. Maw Maw always had “the best snacks.” Libby is survived by her husband of 58 years, Des Sinclair; daughter & son-in-law, Connie & Scott New of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Jason & Shannon Sinclair of Monroe; grandchildren, Loren & Dee Ledbetter of Monroe, Kaley & Mark Malone of Good Hope, Nicole New & Cory Gibson of Monroe, Chase & Kaitlynne Sinclair of Monroe, Jeffrey New of Monroe; great grandchildren, Hailey, Luke, Jack, Aria, Brecken, Summer, Anna Lee, & Sophie; siblings, James Ragan of Loganville, John & Vicki Ragan of Loganville, Dena & Tom Moore of Dacula; as well as several nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.