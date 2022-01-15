Obituary and funeral service: Makhyal Pohlel Stark, 73, of Loganville

Makhyal Pohlel Stark, age 73 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Mrs. Stark was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Van Stark. She is survived by her children, Rochelle Marie Sabol of Clairmont, FL, Timothy Wayne Stark of Social Circle, William Alfred Stark of Loganville, Shane Samuel Stark of Loganville; 8 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and 1 sister. The family will receive friends 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

