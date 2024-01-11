Obituary and funeral service: Mamie Kathleen Tuck, 101, of Loganville

Mamie Kathleen Tuck, age 101 of Loganville, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, December 9, 2024.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 12:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia. Interment will follow at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Grayson, Georgia. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

