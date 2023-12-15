Obituary and funeral service: Marc Nellist, Sr., 60, of Loganville

Marc Nellist, Sr., age 60, of Loganville, GA, died Sunday, December 10, 2023, at his home in Loganville, GA.



Funeral mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 16, 2023, at St. Oliver-Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville, GA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Tom Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, GA.



Marc was born December 12, 1962, in Munich, Germany, the son of the late Margaret and Edward Nellist and grandson of the late Alberta Finno. After working in the automotive industry for over 40 years, he recently retired with plans to settle down and spend more time with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, poppy, and friend who enjoyed being around his loved ones. As an avid Philadelphia sports fan, he was the happiest when everyone came together to watch the Eagles play. Recently, he found the most joy and peace at the home he built in Roanoke, VA. He loved watching his grandson grow and teaching him valuable life lessons. Marc also loved spending time on his boat at Lake Lanier with his friends and family. Taking trips to the beach was also a pleasure he endured. He was a member of St. Oliver-Plunkett Catholic Church in Snellville, GA, and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Roanoke, VA.



Marc is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Kerry Nellist of Loganville, GA; one son, Marc Nellist, Jr. and wife Megan of Newnan, GA; two daughters, Melissa Nellist and Kristina Nellist of Loganville, GA; one grandson, Landon Singleton of Loganville, GA; several other extended family members and caring friends.



Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, directed to Neurosciences at https://give.choa.org/donate.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, Georgia 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

