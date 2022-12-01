Obituary and funeral service: Marcia Larson, 75, of Monroe

Marcia Larson, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Sirmans officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 12-1 PM.

Marcia was an Educator for over 40 years with most of her years teaching at Bay Creek Elementary in Loganville. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Amy & Jason Cook; son Drew Larson; grandchildren, Jeb, Ansley and Jarrod. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marcia Larson please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.