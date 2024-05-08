Obituary and funeral service: Margaret J. Holley, 83, of Monroe

Margaret J. Holley, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Brother Randolph Estes officiating. The family will receive friends 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Dawn Memorial Park, 4685 Glenwood Road, Decatur, GA 30035.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, George William and Laura Bell (Archer) Bowen; husband, Billy Holley; son, Dwight Holley; and daughter, Tina Holley. She is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Diane and Henry Adams of Monroe, Deborah and Kenneth Ash of Monroe, Darrell and Nicole Holley of Covington; grandchildren, Tonya and Josh Osborne, Dean Durand, Tim Durand, Elizabeth Stanley, John and Amanda Stanley, Kimberly and Brad Chohanin, Craig Ash, Anthony Anderson, Carissa and Anthony Gamble, Jacob and Kayla Holley, Caleb and Destiny Holley; many great and great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

