Obituary and funeral service: Margaret Rowena (Macdonald) Yockel ‘Rui’, 79, of Loganville

Margaret Rowena (MacDonald) Yockel “Rui”, age 79 of Loganville, Georgia passed away at home surrounded by family on November 22, 2021 after a battle with cancer.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Snellville, with Senior Pastor Allison Per-Lee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Rui was born on June 9, 1942 in Portland, Maine. She grew up in Westfield NJ, where she met and later married Jim, her high school sweetheart, while he was serving in the Air Force. Rui also attended Montclair State University.

The family moved to Georgia in the late 1970’s, where she worked 15 years for Sprint as a Project Assistant until her retirement. She and Jim always made new friends on their numerous golf trips, enjoyed playing cards with friends, loved her trips to Cherokee Casino with her girlfriends, and most importantly spending time with her family. She will be forever loved as her family’s matriarch, wife, mother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, memaw and great memaw.

Rui is survived by her husband of 59 years, Jim Yockel; their 2 children, Jim Yockel, Jr., Peachtree Corners, Sandy Duckett (Rusty), Loganville; sister, Sandra Danzo, Flemington, NJ; grandchildren, Kenny Duckett (Rachael), Kennesaw, and Allison Watson (Trevor), Cumming; great grandchildren, Adeline, Grayson, Brooks, and 2 more on the way; many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rui to Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2208 E. Main Street, Snellville, GA 30078, www.wpcsnellville.org or St. Jude Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Margaret “Rui” Rowena Yockel please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.