Obituary and funeral service: Marie Lyle, 66, of Loganville

Marie Lyle, age 66 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, October 25, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Wayne Naugle and Pastor Jimmy Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens in Loganville. Marie was a loving mother, grandmother and MeMaw who loved her granddaughter dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Sarah Jean Carter; son, Carter Lyle; brothers, David Carter and Jimmy Carter. She is survived by her husband, Timothy Wayne Lyle of Loganville; daughter & son-in-law, Hannah and Kelsey Wilson of Loganville; granddaughter, Ryleigh Wilson; brothers & sister-in-law, Harold Carter, Jr. of Charleston, SC, Brian and Jan Carter of Barnwell, SC; sister-in-law, Selina Carter of Vidalia, GA; numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marie Lyle please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.