Obituary and funeral service: Marie ‘Susie’ Still, 71, of Monroe

Marie “Susie” Still, age 71 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in the Monroe Chapel with Pastor Greg Butler officiating.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents Alvin and Hattie Bell Little Attaway and three brothers and five sisters. She is survived by her son, Trey Pilgrim, Auburn, GA; daughters Stacey McClung, Auburn, GA; Sandy Price, Rutledge, GA, and Rhoda Pittman, Dacula, GA; grandchildren Katie, Abby, Jerimah, Jessica, Michael, Kelsey, Chad, Amanda and Emily; great grandchildren, Hunter, J.C., Riley, Raylan, Ryder, Miles, Carter, Brody, Jason, Grant, Henry and Samuel; sister, Faye Shumake; brothers, William (Buck) Attaway and Barry Attaway; and numerous family and friends.

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 1 PM till 3 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.