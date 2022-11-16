Obituary and funeral service: Marilyn Brownlee, 90, of Monroe

Marilyn Brownlee age 90 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Corinth Cemetery, Stone Mountain, GA. Marilyn was the owner of Marilyn’s Composition.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Daniel Brownlee, Jr.; daughter, Lynn Alley; grandson, Ronnie Porter; and parents, Clyde & Evelyn Jones. She is survived by daughter & son-in-law, Deb & Ronald Reynolds, Clarksville, GA; son, Rick Russell, Monroe, GA; son & daughter-in-law, Darryl & Jackie Brownlee, Statham, GA; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends, 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 S. Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655, 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

