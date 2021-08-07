Obituary and funeral service: Marion Howard Stapp, 83, of Monroe

Click or tap above for a digital tribute to Marion Howard Stapp.

Marion Howard Stapp, age 83, of Monroe, passed away on August 3, 2021. He was born in Social Circle on August 14, 1937 to the late Dora Bell Doster Stapp and the late Amber Augustus Stapp.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, the late Michelle Stapp.

He is survived by his wife, Inez Stapp of Monroe; sons and daughters-in-law, Jason and Ginger Stapp of Loganville, Sean and Sherry Stapp of Monroe; sisters-in-law, Ruth Stapp of Lake Oconee, Gene Stapp of Social Circle; grandchildren: Harley Stapp, Josh Stapp, Amber Stapp, and Grace Stapp.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Matt Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Prospect United Methodist Church Cemetery.

