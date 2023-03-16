Obituary and funeral service: Mark Hayes, Sr., 65, of Monroe

Mark Hayes, Sr. age 65 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Foskey officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends 2:00 PM – 2:45 PM prior to the service.

Mark worked as a Line Technician at Kraft Foods Decatur for 17 years and in the Maintenance Department of Gwinnett County Public Schools for 17 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and a devout Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Katherine (Johnson) Hayes; sister, Pat McCullers from Stone Mountain. Surviving are his loving wife of 43 years, Angela Hayes of Monroe; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Ashley Hayes, Jr. of Monroe; daughter and fiancé, Rebecca Jones and Milena Cox of Woodstock; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Gail Hayes of Buford; sister, Janice Hayes of Lilburn; grandchildren, Addison Hayes, Winter Hayes, Cameron Labrecque, and Hannah Selby; numerous family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made in Mark’s memory to the Shepherd Center, https://foundation.shepherd.org or 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the only guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.