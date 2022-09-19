Obituary and funeral service: Mark Wayne Kramer, 69, of Monroe

Mark Wayne Kramer, age 69 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Mark previously worked for Melita. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin James Kramer, Sr. and Doris E. (Carter) Kramer; and brother, Franklin J. Kramer, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Carol A. Kramer of Monroe, GA; children, Jarom and Doriana Kramer of Cumming, GA, Liza and Chad Day of Bethlehem, GA, Daniel and Christina Kramer of Gainesville, GA, and Carra and Jason Coffey of Monroe, GA; grandchildren, Alexis Kramer, Dylan Day, Luke Day, Hayden Kramer, Ethan Kramer, Logan Coffey, Jonathan Peloso, Halona Peloso, and Destinee Kramer; numerous family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street, Atlanta, GA 30303 or at https://www.cancer.org. His loved ones will receive friends and family 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.