Obituary and funeral service: Marlon Daniel Cook, Sr., 80, of Monroe

Marlon Daniel Cook, Sr. age 80 of Monroe, GA, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2024. Marlon is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Nell; his 3 children and their spouses, Danny and Sonya Cook, Karen and Stuart Barker, and Rick and Karen Cook. He is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Marlon will be remembered for his unconditional love for his family, his love for his precious wife, Nell, and his love for his Lord. He was a strong man – a rock – with a quiet and gentle faith. He exuded the fruit of the Spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control (Galatians 5:22-23). Marlon reflected the qualities of his Heavenly Father, resulting in him leaving behind a godly heritage.

His life will be celebrated, yet his absence will be mourned on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 12:00 noon at Meadows Funeral Home with Rev. Nolan Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until noon at Meadows Funeral Home, 760 State Highway 11, Monroe, GA, 30655. Interment will follow at Providence Church at 601 Railroad Street, Shady Dale, GA, 31085.

In honor of Marlon and as requested by his family, donations can be made in lieu of flowers to nephcure.org or JDRF.org.



Letter to My Father



To talk about my dad (my father) is to talk about my Heavenly Father, because dad was a reflection of our Heavenly Father in so many ways.

Through my dad, I got a sweet taste of the Father.



Like the Father, from whom there is no greater love –

my dad loved well – unconditionally.



Like the Father who will never leave me or forsake me –

my dad was faithful.



Like the Father, who is my rock, my fortress and my shelter –

my dad was a rock – a secure and safe place.



Like the father, who says come to me, cast your cares on me, and call and I will answer you –

my dad, so often called us to prayer, and always said to “call me if you need me, Katy!”



Like the Father who calls us to sing unto the Lord –

my dad, loved to hear singing about the Lord and would often tell me to “hum him a few bars”.



I believe everyone here has been given evidence of the Father by knowing this great man, my dad. I am humbled to have been loved so well!



And now my dad is in the presence of his Heavenly Father, the Great I Am – who is love and the lover of our souls

Who is the way

Who is the truth

Who is the life

Who is here

Who is able

Who is the giver of salvation and eternal life

The Great I Am who has made a way for us to one day be together again. We can rejoice in hope.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.

