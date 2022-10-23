Obituary and funeral service: Martha Ann Davis, 83, of Monroe

Martha Ann Davis, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on October 21, 2022. She was born on October 11, 1939, to the late Florine Satterfield and the late Clarence Parker. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings, Joe Parker, Bill Parker, Lamar Parker, Bernice Chambers, and Jean Nalepa.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Rudolph (Rudy) Davis; children, Donna (Reuben) Ruark of Good Hope, Judy Shumate of Monroe, James (Marsha) Shumate of Good Hope, Wendy (Chris) Link of Monroe. She was a wonderful grandmother to eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild: numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday October 25th at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Chris Conner officiating. Interment will follow at Center Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.