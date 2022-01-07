Obituary and funeral service: Martha D. Jones, 90, of Monroe

Mrs. Martha Ellen Jones, age 90, of Monroe, GA passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021.

Martha was a loving, kind-hearted mother, grandmother, and friend who served others her entire life. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Atlanta, Mountain West Church of God and in her later years, Faith Baptist Church of Monroe where she devoted countless hours of service, especially in sharing the gospel message of Jesus Christ to many members of her local community.

Her life mission was to serve others and tell them of God’s abundant grace and love. Martha Ellen was born to George and Helen Daniel on November 9, 1931. She grew up in Douglas, GA. She spent her adult years in the Decatur and Tucker areas where she raised her four boys. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents George and Helen Daniel and her loving husband of thirty-five years, Bob Jones. She is survived by her sons: Dan (Ginny) Moore, Doug (Danielle) Moore, Jeff Moore, and Ken (Elaine) Moore. She was blessed to have ten grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Faith Baptist Church in Monroe, GA. Rev. Chris Conner will officiate. The family will receive guests from 2 PM till 3 PM prior to the service at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Westlawn Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.