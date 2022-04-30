Obituary and funeral service: Martha Durden, 86, of Athens

Martha Durden, age 86 of Athens, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, May 2, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Dwayne Lype and Pastor Mark Jones officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park at 2:30 PM.

Martha was a floral designer and worked at Chadwick Florist in Atlanta. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Durden, in 1985. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in law, Debbie and Doug Davis of Loganville, Kathy and Danny Wilbanks of Loganville; son, Ricky Durden of Athens; son & daughter-in-law, Johnny and Barbara Durden of Loganville; 7 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Martha Durden please visit our Sympathy Store.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.