Obituary and funeral service: Martha Elaine English, 76, of Monroe

Martha Elaine English, age 76, of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the Lawrenceville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The burial will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, Monroe, GA. The family will receive friends before the service, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Robert & Reba (Burell) Hinson; grandson, Robert Griffin English in 2021 and sisters, Carolyn Deal & Pat Holland. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Fayette Lamar English, Monroe, GA; sons & daughters-in-law, Randy & Debbie Bradford, Colbert, GA; Doug Bradford, Lawrenceville, GA; Marty & Beth English, Jefferson City, TN; Michael English, Dacula, GA; grandson, Garrett English, TN; granddaughter, Ashley English, TN; grandson, Andrew English, GA; grandson, Douglas Bradford, GA; granddaughter, Christina Bradford, GA; sister, Diane Hinson, Dacula, GA; and several nieces & nephews. Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770-962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.