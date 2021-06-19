Obituary and funeral service: Martha Jane Hughes, 72, of Loganville

Martha Jane Hughes, age 72 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 AM – 12 PM before the service. Entombment will follow at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens in Snellville.

Martha Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hughes in 2019. She is survived by children, Traci and Bill Prater of Monroe, Allen and Buffy Hughes of Hazelhurst, Charles Christopher (Chris) Hughes of Loganville, Misty and Mark Green of Loganville, Tim and Trish Bass of Loganville, Tracy and James Sparks of Hartwell; sisters, Delores Hewatt, Lila Ann Sims, Debbie Lighthall, Tammie Hickey, all of Loganville; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.