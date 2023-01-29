Obituary and funeral service: Martha ‘Mot’ Hornick, 75, of Loganville

Martha “Mot” Hornick, age 75 of Loganville, GA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends 12:00 PM – 12:45 PM prior to the service.

Mot worked for Food Management Group as an Office Manager prior to retirement. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hornick, Sr.; son, Fred (Freddie) Hornick, Jr.; and parents, Spencer and Shorty Smith. Mot is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kym and Bert Richardson of Loganville; grandchildren, Lucas Richardson, Lacey Richardson, Jarrod Moore and KayLee Till; numerous family and friends.

Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Pan Foundation, https://www.panfoundation.org. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052, 770-466-1544. Please sign the online registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.