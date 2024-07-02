Obituary and funeral service: Martha Steele, 84, of Monroe

Martha Steele, age 84 of Monroe, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 Hwy 81 SW, Loganville, GA 30052.

Linda was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, and she will be FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Steele; parents, Cedric Hamilton and Bessie (Craig) Rylee. Surviving are her brother, David Rylee of Monroe; children, Gail Speed of Bethlehem, Nancy (Eddie) Moore of Monroe, Mark Steele of Monroe, Mike (Patricia) Steele of Lilburn, David (Michelle) Steele of Lilburn; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family received friends from 5 PM – 8 PM on Monday, July 1, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

