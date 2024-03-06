Obituary and funeral service: Marvin James Summers, 84, of Loganville

Marvin James Summers, age 84, of Loganville, GA passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2024. He is survived by his children, Chris (Ken) Curry of Dacula, DeAnna Morgan, Marvin Summers, Jr. and Vernon Summers all of Loganville; grandchildren, K.C. (Nikki) Curry, Madison Morgan, Carson Curry, Ashlyn Morgan, and Connor Curry; stepsister, Darlene (Joey) Rogers. He was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Lillian Bembry Summers, father, Vernon Summers and mother, Francis Steerman.



Marvin proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Perry DD844. He enjoyed the Navy reunions where he was able to meet up with his Navy shipmates. Marvin worked in the trucking industry and retired from Consolidated Freight at the age of 62. He enjoyed working around the house, got certified as a mechanic, and took a part-time job working in landscape with boss Gary Wilson. Marvin loved spending the holidays with his family and working outside. Marvin had a special bond and adored his bird Lonnie.



A Funeral Service Honoring the Life of Marvin will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 1:00PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Tucker, GA. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 8th from 6:00PM-8:00PM.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) – Lawrenceville Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

