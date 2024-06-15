Obituary and funeral service: Marvin Lamar Williams Sr., 83, of Monroe

Marvin Lamar Williams Sr. Obituary

January 27, 1941 – June 8, 2024



Marvin Lamar Williams, Sr. passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was born on January 27, 1941 to Marion Lafayette and Mary Louise (Morris) Williams, Jr. in Atlanta, Georgia. Marvin graduated from Rockdale County High School and attended Reinhart University. He served faithfully with his family at the Methodist Children’s Home (Jolly Home) in Conyers, Georgia through his childhood and high school years. Marvin lived his life fully devoted to Jesus, LOVING HIS FAMILY with all of his heart, and serving others in the name of Jesus. He worked faithfully at Kraft Foods in Decatur, Georgia for over 36 years. He consistently realigned his heart, mind, spirit and life with the will of God by quoting the Lord’s Prayer in Matthew 6:9-13.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters – Rosetta Gunsalus, Myrtice Holland and Naomi Braswell.



He is survived by the love of his life, Linda Laverne (Kelly) Williams, and while they met 75 years ago, they remained fully devoted in marriage for 60 years. He is also survived by his children, Lamar and Jean Williams, Miriam and Steve Nelson, Mary and Rob King. His grandchildren: Matthew and Abbie Williams, Jonathan Williams, Katie and Sullivan Vickery, Samuel Williams, Joshua and Halie Nelson, Meredith and Robert Ford, Caleb and Katey King, Amber King, and Megan and Nick Lankford. He was blessed with ten great grandchildren, Sydney and Tristan Williams, Easton and Carter Vickery, Gatlin and Wynona King, Baker and Hagen Nelson, Brooks Ford and Hazel Lankford. Also, His youngest and only brother, ML Williams.



The family will begin receiving friends and family at 11:00 AM with a CELEBRATION OF LIFE service immediately following at 1:00 PM on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. 770-267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Georgia Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries, an organization that is designed to promote spiritual, physical, and emotional well-being of children, youth and families. To donate go to georgiachildren.org.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.

