Obituary and funeral service: Mary Alice Wise, 82, of Monroe

Mary Alice Wise, age 82 of Monroe, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Monroe Church of Christ. Mary Alice was a member of the Monroe Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Cora (Hill) Coleman and she is survived by her loving husband, Harry Wise of Monroe; son & daughter-in-law, Harry J. & Laura Wise of FL.; daughter & son-in-law, Carolyn Ann & Keith Elam of Lilburn; grandchildren, Samantha (Elam) & Danny Ritchie, Timothy Elam, Jennifer (Wise) & Matthew Mercardo, Harry R. Wise; great-grandchildren, Lucie Ritchie, David Ritchie and sister, Carolyn Jean Deem of Port St. Lucie, FL. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

