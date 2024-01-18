Obituary and funeral service: Mary Arnold, 85, of Monroe

Mary Arnold, age 85, of Monroe, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 20, 2024 in the Monroe Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Nelms officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens, 490 Edmondson Road, Monroe, Georgia.

Mary worked for A & K Electric Wholesale as Owner/Operator of Sales from 1994 -2001. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edsel Arnold in 2008, parents, Roy Russell and Lula Rachel (Coleman) Peterman. Mary is survived by her children, Edsel (Eddie) J. Arnold (Julie) of Davenport, Florida, Russell E. Arnold (Ellen) of Greensboro, Georgia, Richard D. Arnold of Athens, Georgia, Angela Arnold Dungan (Fred) of Forsyth, Georgia; brother, Thomas D. Peterman (Martha) of Lyman, Mississippi; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren on the way. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, Georgia 30655. 770-267-2594. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

