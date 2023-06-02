Obituary and funeral service: Mary Carol Day Waites, 80, of Monroe

Mary Carol Day Waites, age 80 of Monroe, GA passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Monroe, 202 McDaniel Street, Monroe, Ga 30655. Dr. Todd Ware will officiate. The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM -3:00 PM prior to the service in the church sanctuary.

Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Monroe. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Johnnie Eugene Waites in 2009; parents, Nathan and Mae (Fox) Day. Mary is survived by her daughters, Satina Waites, Brenda Stubbs both of Monroe; sister, Janice Simpson of Flowery Branch; sisters-in-law, Chotsy Waites of Decatur, Peggy Day of Rainelle, W.V; nieces, Debbie Sexton, Lisa Lee and various other nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 209 South Hammond Drive, Monroe, GA 30655. (770) 267-2594. You may sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

