Obituary and funeral service: Mary Elizabeth Broach Wright, 95, of Monroe

Mary Elizabeth Broach Wright, age 95 of Monroe, passed away on May 29, 2021. She was born in Walton County on July 16, 1925 to the late Erastus Lee Broach and the late Mary Richardson Broach. She was preceded in death by her husband, the late Bennie Lee Wright; her sons, the late Jimmy Wright and the late Danny Wright.

Surviving are Daughters in Law, Leatrice Wright and Marilyn Wright; 5 Grandchildren, 7 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 5th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Box officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com;



Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.