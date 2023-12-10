Obituary and funeral service: Mary Ellen Mullinax Singleton, 80, of Good Hope

Mary Ellen Mullinax Singleton, age 80 of Good Hope, Georgia passed away on Friday, December 8, 2023.



Mary Ellen was born on January 18, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Thomas Voyd Mullinax Sr. and Mary Alice Pharr Mullinax. In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her twin brother, Thomas Voyd Mullinax Jr., and her sister, Shirley Ann Lipscomb. She is survived by her son: Tracy (Marie) Singleton of Good Hope; daughter: Robin (Kevin) Singleton of Good Hope; grandchildren: John Martin Renevillia, Jason Singleton, Shasta (Danny) Tillery, Anna (Jesse) Rhoades, and Summer Singleton; 9 great grandchildren; brother: Alan (Jill) Mullinax; and nieces: Kiki Lipscomb and Melanie Gaines.



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Dacula Cemetery in Dacula, Georgia.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770-963-2411) have been entrusted with the arrangements

Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.

