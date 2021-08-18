Obituary and funeral service: Mary Evelyn Howington, 86, of Monroe

Mary Evelyn Howington, age 86, of Monroe, passed away on August 16,

2021. She was born in Commerce, GA on November 26, 1934 to the late Lula

Segars Lewallen and the late William Russell Lewallen. She was preceded

in death by her husband, the late Walter Allen “Pete” Howington.

She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Sheila and Greg Tiller

of Monroe; son and daughter in law, Russell and Sheila Howington of Good

Hope; grandchildren: Josh Howington of Good Hope; Cody Howington and

Fiancee Taylor Swords, of Good Hope; Joy and Jeff Gillman of Loganville;

Brett and Ashley Rutherford of Loganville; great grandchildren: Wyatt

Howington, Bailey Howington, Mason Rutherford, Ashlyn Gillman, Marie

Gillman, and Andrew Gillman.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:00

pm at Howington Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the

guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.