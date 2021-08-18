Obituary and funeral service: Mary Evelyn Howington, 86, of Monroe

Mary Evelyn Howington, age 86, of Monroe, passed away on August 16,
2021. She was born in Commerce, GA on November 26, 1934 to the late Lula
Segars Lewallen and the late William Russell Lewallen. She was preceded
in death by her husband, the late Walter Allen “Pete” Howington.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Sheila and Greg Tiller
of Monroe; son and daughter in law, Russell and Sheila Howington of Good
Hope; grandchildren: Josh Howington of Good Hope; Cody Howington and
Fiancee Taylor Swords, of Good Hope; Joy and Jeff Gillman of Loganville;
Brett and Ashley Rutherford of Loganville; great grandchildren: Wyatt
Howington, Bailey Howington, Mason Rutherford, Ashlyn Gillman, Marie
Gillman, and Andrew Gillman.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 12:00
pm at Howington Cemetery.
