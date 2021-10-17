Obituary and funeral service: Mary Evelyn Michael Meadows, 91, of Monroe

Mary Evelyn Michael Meadows, age 91 of Monroe, passed away on October 15, 2021. She was born in Oconee County on November 24, 1929 to the late Hubert Michael and the late Lizzie Lowe Michael. She was preceded in death by her sons, the late Michael Meadows and the late Benny Meadows; her brother, the late W. David Michael.

Surviving are daughters and sons in law, Deborah and Richard Coppage, Lynn and Henry Kelley; son and daughter in law, Nathan and Cindy Meadows; brother and sister in law, Wesley and Betty Ann Michael; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday October 17th at 3:00 pm at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Clint Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.