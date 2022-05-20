Obituary and funeral service: Mary Frances Brewer Jones, 79, Winder (formerly of Loganville)

Mary Frances Brewer Jones, age 79 of Winder, formerly of Loganville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Rev. Lenn Hollingsworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM – 11:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at Eternal Hills Memory Gardens, Snellville.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Earnest K. Jones; and parents, James and Gladys Brewer. She is survived by her children, Judy Gale Moore (Clarence) of Oakland, CA, June Brand (Galon) of Monroe, Janet Barnell (Wendell) of Walnut Grove, Jane Ballew (Edward) of Buford, Wanda Brock (Tony) of Winder, Tracey Carver (Ron) of Maysville, Earnest W. Jones (Tim) of Athens; sister, Barbara Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.