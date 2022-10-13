Obituary and funeral service: Mary Frances Crizer McKinney, 75, of Loganville

Mary Frances Crizer McKinney, 75 of Loganville, GA went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was born on October 13, 1946 in Alvon, WV to the late Delbert Lewis and Irene Dolin Crizer.



Mary is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, James Russell McKinney of Loganville, GA. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: daughter, Connie Hefner (Lester) Williams of White Sulphur Springs, WV; son, James “Russell” (Christina) Hefner of Loganville, GA; son, Heath Elliot Wiggins of Mills River, NC; son, Matthew Aaron (Hope) Hefner of Loganville, GA; son, Brian James McKinney of Cool Ridge, WV; and daughter, Jamie Michelle McKinney of Virginia Beach, VA, grandchildren: Mariann Hefner, Cory Williams, Keiara Bretz, Hannah Jenkins, Abigail Ellison, Michael Ellison, Charity Hefner, Gentry Hefner, Christopher Hefner, Kayla McKinney, Emma McKinney, great-grandchildren Zachary, Kai, Lucas, Keegan, devoted sisters: Linda Dean (Jimmy) and Virginia (Ralph) Hubbard, both of White Sulphur Springs, WV, and countless nieces, nephews, cousins from White Sulphur Springs and Alvon, WV; close family friends: Doris (Pete) Casto of White Sulphur Springs, WV; Karen (Earl) Burkett of Lawrenceville, GA; Drema (David) Price of Nashville, NC; Ann (Ray) Hanshew of Meadow Bridge, WV; Shelia (Mike) Spence of Fairlea, WV; Faith (Jerry) Wren of Loganville, GA, and her precious fur-baby she adored, Bear.



Mary started her working career at the age of 14 at the Tastee Freeze in White Sulphur Springs, WV. She went to work at the age of 26 for Hanover Shoe in the fitting department. She then worked at Greenbrier Manor Nursing Home and part-time at Cornerstone Christian Bookstore. This is where she met her soulmate, Jim. They fell in love, moved to Lilburn, GA and were married on July 29, 1986.



She was a faithful member of Praise Community Church, formally Lawrenceville Church of God for 26 years. She served in numerous capacities including a greeter, the MAX Bus Ministry, Tuesday Prayer Meetings which have continued for 8 years, and lead the Encouragers Sunday School class for 22 years. But if you knew Mary she didn’t limit her teaching, encouraging, and spreading the Word of God to just her class, but to everyone she met.



Visitation will be held on Friday, October 14 from 4-7pm at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA. Homegoing Service will be held at Praise Community Church, 329 Grayson Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA on Saturday, October 15 at 1pm. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens, 1635 GA Hwy 81, Loganville, GA 30052.



Conducting the Homegoing Service will be Pastor Phil Harris, brother-in-law Pastor Ralph Hubbard, Pastor Gary Wright, and Pastor Tracy Stone. Pallbearers include Michael Ellison, Gentry Hefner, Christopher Hefner, Ralph Hubbard II, Willys Echeverria, and Chinedu “CC” Ezeanya.



Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, GA 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

Reposted courtesy of Tim Stewart Funeral Home.