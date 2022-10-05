Obituary and funeral service: Mary Hawk Daniel, 86, of Social Circle

Mary Hawk Daniel, 86 years of age, of Social Circle, passed away on October 2, 2022. Mary was born on May 12, 1936 in Madison, Georgia to the late Cassie Whitley Hawk and the late Matt Leon Hawk. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glendell Malcom Daniel.

Surviving members of the family are, daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Mark Lenyk, Lynn and Ronnie Atha; grandchildren, Emily and Kevin Carnes, Elyse and Dessie Bower, Lauren and Marc Williams; great grandchildren, Grace Carnes, Hutch Carnes, Thomas Bower, and Grady Bower.

A funeral service will held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Interment will follow to Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.

Meadows Funeral Home was in charge of making the arrangements. Please sign the guest book at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com.

Reposted courtesy of Meadows Funeral Home.