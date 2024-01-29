Obituary and funeral service: Mary Jane (Caskey) Cofield-Duran, 83, of Lawrenceville

Mary Jane (Caskey) Cofield-Duran, age 83 of Lawrenceville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, January 27, 2024. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 319 Grayson Highway, Lawrenceville, Georgia. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:30 AM to 12:45 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville.

Mary Jane is survived by her daughter, Margaret Cofield; sons, Steven Marx, Richard Cofield, Sr., and Willard Cofield, Jr; daughter and son-in-law, Cora & Marcos Cuzco, grandchild, Teresa Vallejo; granddaughters and husbands, Niccole & Doug Goss, and Trisha & Jonathan Hughes; 11 beloved grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, niece, Cindy Miller and nephew, Michael Hrdina.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, SW, Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. 770.962-3100. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com.

