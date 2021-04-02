Obituary and funeral service: Mary Jean Myers, 83, of Loganville

Mary Jean Myers, age 83 of Loganville, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at First Baptist Loganville. Pastor Jimmy Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens.

Mary Jean was born on June 23, 1937 in Monroe to the late Grover Cleveland Head and Rachel Perkins Head. In her younger years she had worked as a seamstress at Oxford Manufacturing before going to work at Scientific Atlanta where she later retired. Mary Jean was a devoted member of First Baptist Loganville and taught Sunday school there for over 40 years. She loved gardening, being outdoors, and spending time with her church family. Mary Jean was always welcoming and cherished her time with her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert J. “Bo” Myers; her daughter, Cindy Willett; granddaughter, Rachel Willett; and brother, Harold Head. She is survived by her children, Nicky & Melanie Myers of Good Hope, Tim & Wanda Myers of Loganville, Tina Myers Kelley & Stanley Kelley of Loganville, Todd & Rhonda Myers of Loganville; 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brothers & sisters-in-law, Charles & Susan Head of Loganville, Ronnie & Barbara Head of Monroe; as well as numerous beloved brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 670 Tom Brewer Road, Loganville, Georgia 30052. 770-466-1544. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com

