Obituary and funeral service: Mary Jean Sloan, 81, of Monroe

Mary Jean Sloan, age 81, of Monroe passed away on January 2, 2024. She was born in Miami, FL on February 5, 1942 to the late Margaret Mary Sullivan Taylor and the late Clifton Charles Taylor. She was preceded in death by her siblings: the late Cathy Bruscia, the late Stephen C. Taylor, the late John C. Taylor.

Mary Jean’s legacy is one of love, kindness and unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She was the second of five children. She enjoyed word search puzzles, reading, cooking, sewing and some fishing. Mary Jean’s professional career spanned banking, secretarial, and Vend Food Service. Her work ethic, expertise, leadership and friendship left an indelible impression on her coworkers. Mary Jean lived her life with grace, compassion, and a deep sense of purpose. As a wife, mother, and friend she leaves a lasting impact of love and warmth on those fortunate enough to know her. Her husband John Sloan of 52+ years, her son Tom Sloan, her daughter Patti Sloan all received her love and guidance. Mary Jean’s selflessness and her ability to make others feel loved and appreciated will be remembered. Her kindness, compassion, and generosity was a commitment to making the world a better place.

Surviving are husband: John T. Sloan; son: Tom Sloan; daughter: Patti Sloan; sister: Karen Gil de Rubio.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Reverend Bruce Baggett officiating.

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

