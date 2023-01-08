Obituary and Funeral Service: Mary Joanna Wilson Herring, 93, of Loganville

Mary Joanna Wilson Herring age 93 of Loganville, GA., passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Carlton Herring; and brother, Thurston Adger Wilson, Jr. Joanna is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Gould of Loganville, GA; sister, Lu Rose and her husband Carl of Durham, NC; grandchildren, Sarah Symons and her husband Dan of Dacula, GA., and Daniel Gould and his wife Olivia of Windermere, FL; she is also survived by 5 great grandchildren, Caroline and Luke Symons, Henry, Charlie and Theo Gould.



Mary Joanna Wilson Herring was born June 24, 1929 in Raleigh, NC. She graduated from Meredith College with a Bachelor of Arts degree and taught kindergarten in both North Carolina and Georgia. Later she opened a children’s clothing store in Stone Mountain, GA.



The funeral service to celebrate the life of Mary Joanna Wilson Herring will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Snellville United Methodist Church, Snellville, GA. Interment will follow at GA. National Cemetery, Canton, GA at 1:30 PM. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. For those who prefer to make memorial donations in lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider a donation to the Methodist Children’s Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Tucker, GA. 30084 or to The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 1575 Northeast Expressway, Atlanta, GA 30329 in memory of Joanna W. Herring.



Reposted courtesy of Wages Funeral Home.